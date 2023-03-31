Mike Pence, who was Donald Trump’s vice president, defended his former running mate Thursday night, describing Trump’s indictment in a hush-money case as “an outrage.”

“The unprecedented indictment of a former president of the United States on a campaign finance issue is an outrage,” Pence told host Wolf Blitzer on CNN.

He accused Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, of having “literally ran” his campaign vowing to go after Trump. Bragg talked about Trump during his campaign in 2021.

Pence, who is considering a run for president, added that the indictment had no bearing on his own decision about the 2024 race.

But by virtue of being previously booked on CNN, Pence was one of the few prospective candidates to comment. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., did not comment. Neither did former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who declared her candidacy last month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to run but has not yet announced his campaign, called the indictment of Trump “un-American.” Vivek Ramaswamy, one of the lesser-known Republican contenders, also weighed in, condemning the indictment in a statement as undermining “public trust in our electoral system and our justice system” and urging other candidates to join him in denouncing it.

Two weeks ago, Pence delivered his strongest public rebuke yet of Trump, saying that “history will hold Donald Trump accountable” for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which Pence called “a disgrace.