GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Thousands of geese migrating north are finding that one of their favorite stopovers in Montana is still iced over.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that Freezout Lake in central Montana is still 99 percent covered with ice and only a few patches of open water.

On Friday, approximately 20,000 snow and Ross’ geese and up to 700 swans were in the area.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks area manager Mark Schlepp says the birds are doing fine, but they’re not concentrated at the lake.

Instead, they’ve adapted by lingering in nearby grain fields and using water from snowmelt.

The winged spectacle at Freezeout Lake is one of central Montana’s top wildlife attractions each spring.

Schlepp says more birds may congregate on the lake if the weather remains mild and the ice will continues to melt.

