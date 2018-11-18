LONDON (AP) — British authorities say they found nine suspected migrants from Iran after they landed on a coast in southeastern England.
The Home Office said the group landed Sunday at Folkstone, near the town of Dover, on an inflatable boat. It said they will be “processed in line with immigration rules.”
The BBC reported that a member of the public found them “clambering up rocks” on the coast.
Border officials reported other incidents involving Iranian migrants on the Dover coast in recent days.
On Wednesday, coast guard crews picked up three boats carrying more than 20 migrants from Iran, including a woman and a toddler. And on Tuesday, 14 men and three minors on a fishing boat, also from Iran, were stopped at Dover Harbor.