MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds more Hondurans have joined a caravan of migrants moving toward the country’s border with Guatemala with hopes of getting to the United States.
Dunia Montoya is a volunteer assisting the migrants. She said Sunday that the group has grown to an estimated 1,600 people.
The group numbered just 160 Friday morning when it formed at a bus station in San Pedro Sula. Numbers quickly swelled amid local media coverage as Hondurans looking for the right moment to depart wagered that a mass exit could improve their chances.
Caravan participants plan to spend the night at a community center in Ocotepeque before attempting to cross into Guatemala on Monday.
Montoya expressed concern that many in the group might not be allowed to enter Guatemala because they lack official identification documents.