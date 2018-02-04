SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Highway Patrol officials say a 46-year-old Midvale woman is dead after a rollover accident in Salt Lake City.
They say the crash occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday on the 900 South on-ramp to Interstate 15.
The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.
Highway Patrol officials say the car struck the metal guardrail, then the concrete wall and rolled on its roof.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle.
She was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.
Highway Patrol officials say there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in the vehicle.