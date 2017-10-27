MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Middlebury College professor injured in a melee following the appearance on the Vermont campus of on author who co-wrote a book discussing racial differences in intelligence says some faculty members were more to blame for the violence than students.
Professor Allison Stanger made the comments while being interviewed for the C-Span show Q&A, which is due to be broadcast on Sunday.
Stanger was injured in March after protesters shouted down guest speaker Charles Murray, a social scientist who critics say used pseudoscience to link intelligence to race in the 1994 book “The Bell Curve.”
Afterward, protesters surrounded Murray and Stanger, who was treated for a neck injury and concussion.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area | FYI Guy
- Comcast's cable customers tumble as cord-cutting picks up
Stanger says some faculty members have apologized.
She says shutting down speech invites violence.
The college declined comment.