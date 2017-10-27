MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Middlebury College professor injured in a melee following the appearance on the Vermont campus of on author who co-wrote a book discussing racial differences in intelligence says some faculty members were more to blame for the violence than students.

Professor Allison Stanger made the comments while being interviewed for the C-Span show Q&A, which is due to be broadcast on Sunday.

Stanger was injured in March after protesters shouted down guest speaker Charles Murray, a social scientist who critics say used pseudoscience to link intelligence to race in the 1994 book “The Bell Curve.”

Afterward, protesters surrounded Murray and Stanger, who was treated for a neck injury and concussion.

Stanger says some faculty members have apologized.

She says shutting down speech invites violence.

The college declined comment.