PHOENIX (AP) — Dozens of students at a Phoenix-area middle school were suspended for leaving campus following a walkout to protest gun violence and to support victims of the Florida school shooting.

More than 100 students from Ingleside Middle School participated in the Tuesday walkout, which lasted 17 minutes — a minute for each person killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scottsdale Unified School District officials say the students who left school property and did not return were given one-day suspensions. The participating students who stayed on campus and returned to class were not disciplined.

Officials say leaving campus during school hours without permission from parents is a violation of the district’s code of conduct.

Principal Chris Thuman warned parents ahead of the walkout in an email Monday.