LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The governor’s office says Michigan’s lottery commissioner is resigning after just over a year on the job.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced Thursday that he’s accepted the resignation of Aric Nesbitt and appointed Chief Deputy Commissioner Brian O. Neill as his successor. A statement from Snyder’s office says Nesbitt is exploring “other options for public service.”

Nesbitt, a Republican, served three terms in the state House before leaving office under term limits. Nesbitt says that serving in the post has been “an honor.” Nesbitt’s resignation takes effect on Saturday and Neill’s appointment begins on Sunday.

Neill joined the Michigan Lottery in 2013 after serving as an assistant Michigan attorney general for nine years.

The lottery generated nearly $924.1 million for schools last year.