HARRISON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman is facing four years in prison for a drug-related crash that killed an Army veteran and seriously injured two other people.

Thirty-six-year-old April Sue Wardwell was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison with credit for about a year in jail. Prosecutors say she will spend four years in prison.

Wardwell had pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury.

Clare County prosecutors say Wardwell was high on methamphetamine when she failed to stop at an intersection near the village of Lake, Michigan in May 2016, and crashed into another vehicle.

MLive.com reports that the other car’s driver, 53-year-old Army veteran Carol Bradley, was killed. Her two passengers were seriously injured.

