HARRISON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman is facing four years in prison for a drug-related crash that killed an Army veteran and seriously injured two other people.
Thirty-six-year-old April Sue Wardwell was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison with credit for about a year in jail. Prosecutors say she will spend four years in prison.
Wardwell had pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury.
Clare County prosecutors say Wardwell was high on methamphetamine when she failed to stop at an intersection near the village of Lake, Michigan in May 2016, and crashed into another vehicle.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting VIEW
- Young people run from Trump in new AP-NORC poll
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Trump urged to get tougher on Russia policy
- How Trump got to 'yes' on the biggest purge of Russian spies in U.S. history
MLive.com reports that the other car’s driver, 53-year-old Army veteran Carol Bradley, was killed. Her two passengers were seriously injured.
___
Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com