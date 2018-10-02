WALKER, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan nursing home aide who was sentenced to prison for smothering five patients in a pact with her ex-lover has been granted parole.

WOOD-TV reports that 57-year-old Catherine Wood will be released Oct. 24 after nearly 30 years in prison. Wood pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 1987 slayings at the Alpine Manor Nursing Home in Walker. She was sentenced to 20 to 40 years.

John Engman is the son-in-law of victim Mae Mason. He says the family plans to file an appeal in Kent County Circuit Court. He says he believes Wood is “dangerous to society.”

Gwendolyn Graham was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole in the murders. The former nursing home aide is at Huron Valley Women’s Prison near Ypsilanti.

___

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com