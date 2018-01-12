VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A large hazardous waste treatment facility in Michigan is seeking approval to treat dioxins, some of the most toxic man-made chemicals.
The Detroit Free Press reports that the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is reviewing the request from US Ecology’s Michigan Disposal Waste Treatment Plant in Van Buren Township. The department is accepting public comments on the proposal.
The company seeks to expand its hazardous waste storage and treatment capacities, conduct treatment outside of treatment tanks and add two new waste streams to treat dioxins and wastes with sulfides.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says dioxins are highly toxic and linked with cancer, reproductive and developmental problems. They can also damage the immune system and interfere with hormones.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s bid to buy Embraer could see Brazilian engineers work on the 797
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks fired Darrell Bevell and Tom Cable
- A Seattle native comes home to find a city that’s changed | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Washington state regularly gives drivers’ info to immigration authorities; Inslee orders temporary halt | Times Watchdog
- Sam’s Club closing 3 stores around Seattle, costing nearly 500 jobs
Most dioxins are created as by-products of industrial processes and trash burning.
___
Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com