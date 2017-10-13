ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan school district says the state Department of Environmental Quality has agreed to test water quality in wells serving three more schools after contamination concerns near a fourth school.

WOOD-TV and WZZM-TV report Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Michael Shibler said Friday the agency plans to test the water next week at three elementary schools: Crestwood, Cannonsburg and Lakes.

The agency said Thursday it was shutting off drinking fountains and providing bottled water at East Rockford Middle School while it tests water for possible hazardous chemicals from a decades-old tannery waste dump site nearby.

Wolverine World Wide used chemicals at its former tannery in Rockford to waterproof leather for shoes. Dump sites have turned up in the area with contaminants linked to cancer and other health issues.