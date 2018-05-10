LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State regulators say Michigan’s market for oil-based products made from marijuana will now be covered under medical marijuana laws.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs on Thursday issued its first classification of what’s known as CBD oil. It’s derived from marijuana or hemp plants, but it doesn’t give users the same “high” feeling commonly associated with smoking pot.

Advocates say it can help people with seizures, especially related to epilepsy. It can be sold to people with a Michigan medical marijuana card.

Marijuana for certain medical conditions was approved by voters in 2008, but the program is undergoing a major overhaul under a 2016 law. The state now is going through hundreds of applications to grow, sell or transport marijuana.