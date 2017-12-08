FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A historic theatre in Michigan has opened for the first time in 20 years after a $37 million renovation.
The Flint Journal reports that the 90-year-old Capitol Theatre in Flint reopened on Thursday.
Nonprofits The Whiting and Uptown Reinvestment Corp. announced plans to renovate the 1,600-seat theatre in 2015. The Whiting will oversee the facility’s operations, programing and marketing. Uptown was in charge of redevelopment and restoration.
Jarret Haynes is the executive director at The Whiting. He says the general layout of the theatre remains the same but has been modernized. He says the theatre now includes more advanced lighting and technology capabilities.
The renovation also added 25,000 square feet (2320 square meters) of office and retail space.
___
Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint