POWERS, Mich. (AP) — An 84-game winning streak is over, but a high school boys basketball team in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula bounced right back.
North Central in Powers, Michigan, defeated Carney-Nadeau, 71-49, on Thursday night. It was the first game since the team’s amazing winning streak ended last week.
The Jets won three Class D championships during the 84-game run, which started in 2014. The streak is the longest in Michigan prep basketball history, boys or girls.
North Central coach Adam Mercier (MER’-sir) says his players handled the streak-breaking loss with class. He says there were “no heads hanging” in the locker room.
___
Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.net