FARMINGTON, Mich. (AP) — An eastern Michigan restaurant owner is salvaging a 128-year-old barn that was offered for free on Facebook by moving it to a historic park for preservation.

The two-story 1890s barn in Farmington is being saved by En Xie, who owns Samurai Steak House and bought the property on which the barn sits. Xie plans to develop two new restaurants on the land, but he wanted to keep the barn out of a landfill because of its rich history.

He’s paying $30,000 to have it placed on pallets and moved to Pontiac, where it’ll become part of a historical society’s tours for schoolchildren to learn about agricultural life more than 100 years ago.

The Oakland County Pioneer and Historical Society will cover reassembling the barn and all future maintenance.