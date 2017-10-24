DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is going to school.
The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday at Cass Tech High School in Detroit. They regularly hear cases at schools around the state to expose students to the highest level of law in Michigan.
The latest case involves a man who was shot during a robbery in Wayne County. While in a hospital, he identified a suspect after a police officer showed him a photo on her phone. The issue for the Supreme Court: Could a single photo of a suspect create a substantial likelihood of misidentification?
The American Psychological Association has filed a brief in the case. It says a single photo of one suspect is an unreliable form of identification.
