EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A walk-on Michigan State basketball player has been charged with misdemeanor assault.
The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press report a state police criminal history database lists 19-year-old guard Brock Washington as being charged last month.
Ingham County prosecutor’s office spokesman Scott Hughes, however, says there is no public record of that charge under Washington’s name in Ingham County.
The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from the school’s Athletics Communications office. The AP could not find a number for Washington.
ESPN first reported the charge against Washington, who joined the team for the 2017-18 season, was redshirted and didn’t play in any games. He attended high school in the Detroit area.