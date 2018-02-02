LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State University trustee has been charged with assault following a dispute over a referee’s calls during a girls’ basketball tournament.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Mitch Lyons was coaching one of the teams when he allegedly pushed a referee after a December game. Lyons faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge.

Lyons’ attorney says he denies the allegations.

The referee told police that he’d made a couple calls that caused one team to lose, and also had to issue two technical fouls following a verbal dispute. The referee says a coach confronted him after the game and pushed him twice in the chest with his hands.

Lyons will appear in Jackson County District Court for a pre-trial hearing Feb. 12.

Lyons has been a trustee since 2011.

