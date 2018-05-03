East Lansing, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University says many recommendations in a final Title IX report outlining opportunities to enhance sexual misconduct prevention and education now are in development.
The East Lansing school adds that the final Phase 2 report by a law firm hired to evaluate its Title IX program reaffirmed recommendations in a preliminary report and includes feedback from students, faculty and staff.
Interim school President John Engler says suggestions to add new staff resources and evaluating ways to review the campus climate already have started.
Other improvements include updating the academic orientation program for incoming students to include information related to sexual misconduct.
Michigan State has been rocked by a sexual assault scandal involving former — and now imprisoned — sports doctor Larry Nassar. Three ex-football players also have pleaded guilty to reduced charges in a 2017 sexual assault.