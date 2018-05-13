EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University expects its incoming freshman class to be the largest overall in school history.

The East Lansing school says it’s projected to enroll 8,400 students for the 2018-19 year. It’s the largest when accounting for all students and the second largest group of students enrolling from other U.S. states.

The university says the incoming class also represents a jump in in-state students, with 76 percent from Michigan. That compares with 70 percent at this time last year.

International student applications fell by 31 percent.

Admissions and recruitment director Jim Cotter says the school “takes great pride in the trust the new freshman class has placed in our institution.”

MSU has struggled with the fallout from the sex abuse scandal involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar. Several officials have departed.