EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University’s alumni magazine has opted for a positive message after the original issue addressing the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal was scrapped by Interim President John Engler.

The issue is the first since the former sports doctor was sentenced to prison for abusing girls and women, including Michigan State athletes.

The magazine’s original front page was slated to be a black-and-white photo of a woman with teal lipstick. The color represents support for sexual assault survivors.

The Detroit Free Press reports the replacement has only text that says the university has emerged from a difficult time and is going to be “stronger, safer and more competitive than ever.”

Several alumni say they want the magazine to reflect ongoing conversations, even if it’s not all positive.

A university spokeswoman says the magazine is trying to strike the right balance.

