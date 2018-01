Thursday, March 1=

BBO_BRAVES-TIGERS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

BKC_BIG TEN MEN’S SECOND ROUND AT NEW YORK

BKW_BIG TEN WOMEN’S SECOND ROUND AT INDIANAPOLIS

Friday, March 2=

BKN_PISTONS-MAGIC, 7 p.m.

BBO_MARLINS-TIGERS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

BKC_HORIZON LEAGUE FIRST ROUND AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

BKC_E. MICHIGAN-TOLEDO, 7 p.m.

BKC_W. MICHIGAN-CENT. MICHIGAN, 7 p.m.

BKC_BIG TEN MEN’S QUARTERFINALS AT NEW YORK

BKW_BIG TEN WOMEN’S QUARTERFINALS AT INDIANAPOLIS

BKW_HORIZON LEAGUE FIRST ROUND AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

Saturday, March 3=

BKN_PISTONS-HEAT, 7:30 p.m.

HKN_RED WINGS-JETS, 8 p.m.

BBA_RAYS-TIGERS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

BKC_HORIZON LEAGUE SECOND ROUND AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

BKC_BIG TEN MEN’S SEMIFINALS AT NEW YORK

BKC_GLIAC SEMIFINALS AT TBA

BKW_BALL ST.-E. MICHIGAN, 2 p.m.

BKW_W. MICHIGAN-N. ILLINOIS, TBA

BKW_CENT. MICHIGAN-TOLEDO, 2 p.m.

BKW_BIG TEN WOMEN’S SEMIFINALS AT INDIANAPOLIS

BKW_HORIZON LEAGUE SECOND ROUND AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

BKW_GLIAC SEMIFINALS AT TBA

OTH_MHSAA BOYS’/GIRLS’ BOWLING FINALS

OTH_MHSAA COMPETITIVE CHEER FINALS

OTH_MHSAA INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING FINALS

Sunday, March 4=

HKN_RED WINGS-WILD, 7:30 p.m.

BBO_TIGERS-NATIONALS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

BKC_HORIZON LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

BKC_BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP AT NEW YORK

BKC_GLIAC CHAMPIONSHIP AT TBA

BKW_BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP AT INDIANAPOLIS

BKW_HORIZON LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

BKW_GLIAC CHAMPIONSHIP AT TBA

Monday, March 5=

BKN_PISTONS-CAVALIERS, 7 p.m.

BBO_TIGERS-METS, 1:10 p.m. (exh.)

BKC_HORIZON LEAGUE SEMIFINALS AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

BKC_MID-AMERICAN FIRST ROUND AT CAMPUS SITES

BKW_MID-AMERICAN FIRST ROUND AT CAMPUS SITES

BKW_HORIZON LEAGUE SEMIFINALS AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

Tuesday, March 6=

BKC_HORIZON LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

HKN_RED WINGS-BRUINS, 7 p.m.

BBA_YANKEES-TIGERS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

BKW_HORIZON LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

Wednesday, March 7=

BKN_RAPTORS-PISTONS, 8 p.m.

BBA_BLUE JAYS-TIGERS-BRAVES, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

BKW_MID-AMERICAN QUARTERFINALS AT CLEVELAND

Thursday, March 8=

HKN_GOLDEN KNIGHTS-RED WINGS, 7:30 p.m.

BBO_TIGERS-PIRATES, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

BKC_MID-AMERICAN QUARTERFINALS AT CLEVELAND

Friday, March 9=

BKN_BULLS-PISTONS, 7 p.m.

HKN_RED WINGS-BLUE JACKETS, 7 p.m.

BBO_METS-TIGERS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

BKC_MID-AMERICAN SEMIFINALS AT CLEVELAND

BKW_MID-AMERICAN SEMIFINALS AT CLEVELAND

OTH_MHSAA BOYS’ SWIMMING FINALS

Saturday, March 10=

BBA_TIGERS-BLUE JAYS, 1:07 p.m. (exh.)

BKC_MID-AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP AT CLEVELAND

BKW_MID-AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP AT CLEVELAND

OTH_MHSAA BOYS’ SWIMMING FINALS

OTH_MHSAA GIRLS’ GYMNASTICS FINALS

Sunday, March 11=

BBO_BRAVES-TIGERS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

Monday, March 12=

HKN_RED WINGS-SHARKS, 10:30 p.m.

BBO_NATIONALS-TIGERS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

Tuesday, March 13=

BKN_PISTONS-JAZZ, 9 p.m.

BBA_TIGERS-YANKEES, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

Wednesday, March 14=

NO EVENTS SCHEDULED

Thursday, March 15=

BKN_PISTONS-NUGGETS, 9 p.m.

HKN_RED WINGS-KINGS, 10:30 p.m.

BBO_TIGERS-BRAVES, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

Friday, March 16=

BKC_NCAA MEN’S FIRST ROUND AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

HKN_RED WINGS-DUCKS, 10 p.m.

BBO_PHILLIES-TIGERS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

Saturday, March 17=

BKN_PISTONS-TRAIL BLAZERS, 10 p.m.

BBA_YANKEES-TIGERS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

HKH_MHSAA BOYS’ HOCKEY FINALS

BKH_MHSAA GIRLS’ BASKETBALL FINALS AT CALVIN COLLEGE

Sunday, March 18=

BKC_NCAA MEN’S SECOND ROUND AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

HKN_RED WINGS-AVALANCHE, 3 p.m.

BBA_TIGERS-RAYS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

Monday, March 19=

BKN_PISTONS-KINGS, 10 p.m.

BBA_ORIOLES-TIGERS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

Tuesday, March 20=

HKN_FLYERS-RED WINGS, 7:30 p.m.

BKN_PISTONS-SUNS, 10 p.m.

BBA_YANKEES-TIGERS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

Wednesday, March 21=

BBO_TIGERS-BRAVES, 6:05 p.m. (exh.)

Thursday, March 22=

HKN_CAPITALS-RED WINGS, 7:30 p.m.

BKN_PISTONS-ROCKETS, 8 p.m.

BBO_TIGERS-PHILLIES, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

Friday, March 23=

BBO_TIGERS-BRAVES, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

Saturday, March 24=

BKH_MHSAA BOYS’ BASKETBALL FINALS

BKN_BULLS-PISTONS, 7 p.m.

HKN_RED WINGS-MAPLE LEAFS, 7 p.m.

BBO_PHILLIES-TIGERS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

Sunday, March 25=

BBO_BRAVES-TIGERS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

Monday, March 26=

BKN_LAKERS-PISTONS, 7 p.m.

HKN_RED WINGS-CANADIENS, 7:30 p.m.

BBO_RAYS-TIGERS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

Tuesday, March 27=

HKN_PENGUINS-RED WINGS, 7:30 p.m.

BBA_TIGERS-RAYS, 1:05 p.m. (exh.)

Wednesday, March 28=

NO EVENTS SCHEDULED

Thursday, March 29=

BBO_PIRATES-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

BKN_WIZARDS-PISTONS, 7 p.m.

HKN_RED WINGS-SABRES, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 30=

NO EVENTS SCHEDULED

Saturday, March 31=

BBO_PIRATES-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

HKN_SENATORS-RED WINGS, 2 p.m.

BKN_PISTONS-KNICKS, 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 1=

BBO_PIRATES-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

BKN_PISTONS-NETS, 6 p.m.

Monday, April 2=

BBA_ROYALS-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3=

BBA_ROYALS-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

HKN_RED WINGS-BLUE JACKETS, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4=

BBA_ROYALS-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

BKN_76ERS-PISTONS, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 5=

BBA_TIGERS-WHITE SOX, TBA

HKN_CANADIENS-RED WINGS, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 6=

BKN_MAVERICKS-PISTONS, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 7=

HKN_ISLANDERS-RED WINGS, 7 p.m.

BBA_TIGERS-WHITE SOX, TBA

Sunday, April 8=

BKN_PISTONS-GRIZZLIES, 3:30 p.m.

BBA_TIGERS-WHITE SOX, TBA

Monday, April 9=

BKN_RAPTORS-PISTONS, 7 p.m.

BBA_TIGERS-INDIANS, 6:10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 10=

BBA_TIGERS-INDIANS, 6:10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11=

BBA_TIGERS-INDIANS, 6:10 p.m.

BKN_PISTONS-BULLS, 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 12=

BBA_TIGERS-INDIANS, 6:10 p.m.

Friday, April 13=

BBA_YANKEES-TIGERS, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 14=

BBA_YANKEES-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 15=

BBA_YANKEES-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, April 16=

NO EVENTS SCHEDULED

Tuesday, April 17=

BBA_ORIOLES-TIGERS, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18=

BBA_ORIOLES-TIGERS, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, April 19=

BBA_ORIOLES-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

Friday, April 20=

BBA_ROYALS-TIGERS, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 21=

BBA_ROYALS-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 22=

BBA_ROYALS-TIGERS, 6:10 p.m.

Monday, April 23=

NO EVENTS SCHEDULED

Tuesday, April 24=

BBO_TIGERS-PIRATES, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 25=

BBO_TIGERS-PIRATES, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, April 26=

BBO_TIGERS-PIRATES, 12:35 p.m.

FBN_NFL DRAFT FIRST ROUND

Friday, April 27=

BBA_TIGERS-ORIOLES, 7:05 p.m.

FBN_NFL DRAFT SECOND/THIRD ROUNDS

Saturday, April 28=

BBA_TIGERS-ORIOLES, 7:05 p.m.

FBN_NFL DRAFT LATE ROUNDS

Sunday, April 29=

BBA_TIGERS-ORIOLES, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, April 30=

BBA_RAYS-TIGERS, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 1=

BBA_RAYS-TIGERS, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 2=

BBA_RAYS-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

Thursday, May 3=

BBA_TIGERS-ROYALS, 2:15 p.m.

Friday, May 4=

BBA_TIGERS-ROYALS, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 5=

BBA_TIGERS-ROYALS, 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 6=

BBA_TIGERS-ROYALS, 2:15 p.m.

Monday, May 7=

BBA_TIGERS-RANGERS, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 8=

BBA_TIGERS-RANGERS, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 9=

BBA_TIGERS-RANGERS, 2:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 10=

NO EVENTS SCHEDULED

Friday, May 11=

BBA_MARINERS-TIGERS, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, May 12=

BBA_MARINERS-TIGERS, 4:10 p.m.

RUN_FIFTH THIRD RIVER BANK RUN

Sunday, May 13=

BBA_MARINERS-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, May 14=

BBA_INDIANS-TIGERS, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15=

BBA_INDIANS-TIGERS, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16=

BBA_INDIANS-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

Thursday, May 17=

BBA_TIGERS-MARINERS, 10:10 p.m.

Friday, May 18=

BBA_TIGERS-MARINERS, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday, May 19=

BBA_TIGERS-MARINERS, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 20=

BBA_TIGERS-MARINERS, 4:10 p.m.

Monday, May 21=

BBA_TIGERS-TWINS, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22=

BBA_TIGERS-TWINS, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23=

BBA_TIGERS-TWINS, 1:10 p.m.

Thursday, May 24=

NO EVENTS SCHEDULED

Friday, May 25=

BBA_WHITE SOX-TIGERS, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, May 26=

BBA_WHITE SOX-TIGERS, 4:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 27=

BBA_WHITE SOX-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, May 28=

BBA_ANGELS-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 29=

BBA_ANGELS-TIGERS, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30=

BBA_ANGELS-TIGERS, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, May 31=

BBA_ANGELS-TIGERS, 1:10 p.m.