PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan ski resort officials expect weather conditions should make for a strong skiing season.

Petoskey News-Review reports that Boyne Resorts’ two northern Michigan ski properties and Nub’s Nob in Harbor Springs opened early for the ski season. The Boyne sites opened for skiing the weekend of Nov. 11, while Nub’s opened Nov. 18.

Resort general managers say cold weather from La Nina and Lake Michigan’s relatively warm temperature may work together to help provide a lot of natural snow for ski resorts.

Resorts are equipped with snowmaking equipment in case the weather doesn’t provide as much snow as anticipated.

Boyne Mountain Resort president Ed Grice says the resort is mostly interested in seeing consistently low temperatures since it can produce its own snow.

