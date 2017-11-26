PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan ski resort officials expect weather conditions should make for a strong skiing season.
Petoskey News-Review reports that Boyne Resorts’ two northern Michigan ski properties and Nub’s Nob in Harbor Springs opened early for the ski season. The Boyne sites opened for skiing the weekend of Nov. 11, while Nub’s opened Nov. 18.
Resort general managers say cold weather from La Nina and Lake Michigan’s relatively warm temperature may work together to help provide a lot of natural snow for ski resorts.
Resorts are equipped with snowmaking equipment in case the weather doesn’t provide as much snow as anticipated.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Apple Cup GameCenter: Live updates, highlights from the 110th meeting between UW and WSU
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- ‘Organic’ eggs don’t require chickens to have open-air pens, USDA says
Boyne Mountain Resort president Ed Grice says the resort is mostly interested in seeing consistently low temperatures since it can produce its own snow.
___
Information from: Petoskey News-Review, http://www.petoskeynews.com