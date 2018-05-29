LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials are looking for partners and sponsors to help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Michigan state park system.
A year-long celebration of the state park centennial is planned to begin in May 2019. The Department of Natural Resources says there are opportunities for businesses, associations and others to take part.
Among options are sharing information about the centennial, underwriting portions of the educational campaign, hosting a cleanup or display and leading events such as geocaching challenges and vintage RV parades.
Conservation-oriented projects could include sprucing up trails, green initiatives, invasive species removal and facility preservation.
The park system has more than 100 units, ranging from Milliken State Park and Harbor in Detroit to Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the far western Upper Peninsula.