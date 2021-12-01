School supply lists this year sometimes came with a new request: disinfectant wipes.

They’re used to wipe off desks, cafeteria tables, doorknobs and more as the coronavirus continues to spread through schools and around the community.

As Michigan case rates reach record levels, schools are looking to mitigate the number of cases in any way they can. And more are closing or switching to virtual learning on certain days of the week, some in an effort to clean more vigorously.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District, the largest in the state, is among several districts promising to deep clean and sanitize during virtual days. The district’s school days will be held remotely on Fridays. In addition to deep cleaning, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said the off days were also meant to help ease stress on educators, many of whom are feeling exhausted by another pandemic school year.

But there is skepticism among virologists around deep cleaning. Surface spread of the coronavirus is rare, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends handwashing and hand-sanitizing as the best way to prevent contracting the virus.

And while schools are dedicating days to cleaning, students are learning from home, a mode of education often not as effective as in-person school.

What do the experts say?

Vitti wrote in a statement to the Detroit Free Press that the pledge to deep clean came from concern among staff members that “buildings need to be better cleaned.”

“We are addressing that concern with an extra day of cleaning while we move to fully staffed status through our custodian contractors by January when we return from Winter Break,” he wrote.

In the early days of the pandemic, Michigan schools spent millions on deep-cleaning tools and supplies. Dearborn Public Schools spent nearly $40,000 deep cleaning one elementary school where one staff member tested positive for the virus.

Virologist Emanuel Goldman, a professor at the New Jersey Medical School at Rutgers, calls such cleaning “hygiene theater,” a term made popular in a piece from The Atlantic.

“Closing a day a week for deep cleaning is absurd,” he said. “It is a waste of resources. It is a waste of time. It is nonsense.”

The risk of infection through surface spread is 1 in 10,000, according to the CDC. Goldman said schools would do better focusing on the air around students and educators, aiming to improve ventilation. The Detroit public school district is spending $696 million to improve facilities, which will include ventilation upgrades.

“You have to focus on what you breathe,” he said.

