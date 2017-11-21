KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Officials in southwest Michigan are considering how to handle a controversial fountain that some say celebrates white supremacy.

The Fountain of the Pioneers in Kalamazoo features a European settler with a weapon in his hand towering over a Native American. Some residents say the piece is racist, while others argue that it’s a work of art that can teach people about history.

Kalamazoo City Commission saw a presentation from city staff Monday about the Bronson Park fountain’s history. The commission didn’t have a vote scheduled on the issue and will revisit the topic in 90 days.

A $2.8 million plan to restore the weathered statute and improve Bronson Park was approved in 2016. Fundraising efforts for the project have stalled because of the fountain debate.