HERSEY, Mich. (AP) — Plans indicate that a Michigan potash mine could use more than 725 million gallons of groundwater each year.

State regulators approved Michigan Potash Co. LLC’s request to use almost 2 million gallons of water a day at the proposed site in the Osceola County wetland complex.

CEO Theodore Pagano says the $700 million mining project would recycle large quantities of water and strive to use less than what it’s been allotted.

MLive.com reports that the state is holding a hearing March 12 on the mine’s application for wastewater disposal injection wells.

Potash is a potassium-rich salt commodity that’s used as crop fertilizer.

Executive Vice President of Production Al Millward tells the Cadillac News that the project could create about 150 permanent on-site jobs, which could increase to 300 as the facility grows.