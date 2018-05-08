HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan pastor who recorded and shared a video online of police conducting a high-risk traffic stop is questioning officers’ procedures and treatment of minorities.
The Rev. Denise Kingdom Grier hosted a community meeting Monday after witnessing Holland police arrest individuals in her church’s parking lot last week.
Police ordered four people out of a vehicle at gunpoint, including Grier’s nephew, who is black. Officers arrested one of the men for domestic assault and felon in possession of a firearm.
Grier says she’s outraged at “the excessive, traumatizing force used in community policing.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do
Many residents expressed frustration Monday at how police handled the situation, while others said the actions were appropriate.
The Holland Department of Public Safety issued a statement Friday saying police handled the incident as any high-risk stop would be conducted.