HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan pastor who recorded and shared a video online of police conducting a high-risk traffic stop is questioning officers’ procedures and treatment of minorities.

The Rev. Denise Kingdom Grier hosted a community meeting Monday after witnessing Holland police arrest individuals in her church’s parking lot last week.

Police ordered four people out of a vehicle at gunpoint, including Grier’s nephew, who is black. Officers arrested one of the men for domestic assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Grier says she’s outraged at “the excessive, traumatizing force used in community policing.”

Many residents expressed frustration Monday at how police handled the situation, while others said the actions were appropriate.

The Holland Department of Public Safety issued a statement Friday saying police handled the incident as any high-risk stop would be conducted.