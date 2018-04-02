ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has opened up its watch party for the NCAA championship game to the general public.
The university initially limited attendance for Monday night’s event at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor to university students and men’s basketball season ticket holders.
The school’s athletic department later said that a limited number of tickets were being offered to the public after students and season ticket holders got first priority. The event was scheduled to take place as the Wolverines play Villanova in San Antonio.
Those interested in attending must register online and tickets were subject to availability.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble