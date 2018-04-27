TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A new nonprofit in northwest Michigan has helped a U.S. Army veteran find an affordable home after having nowhere to live.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Dave Smiddy was forced to sell his Leelanau County home after an unexpected divorce left him unable to refinance it. He says he was going to be homeless until he discovered a new veterans housing program, Veterans Housing USA.

Smiddy moved Wednesday into a home in Traverse City, which he’ll share with another veteran.

The nonprofit functions similar to a bank and allows veterans to enter into interest-free land contracts and rent affordable spaces. Veterans Housing USA received federal approval of its nonprofit status this month.

President Mike Griffith says the nonprofit is looking for properties and donors to help more veterans.

___

Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle, http://www.record-eagle.com