DUNDEE, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan National Guard has bought land in the southeastern part of the state for what it’s calling a “super armory.”
Maj. Gen. Gregory Vadnais announced Friday the Guard bought 44 acres in Monroe County’s Dundee from Monroe Bank & Trust. A release says the Guard seeks federal funding to build multiple units and a maintenance facility on the site.
The Guard participated in a national study that found the area was “high value” because of the large population within a one-hour drive. Detroit is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Dundee.
The Guard says they have divested armories costing more to maintain than they were worth.
If the project gets funded, construction could take several years. Officials say owning land could speed the process.