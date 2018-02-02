SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has given a marina and home development project in the Lake Michigan sand dunes a key permit it needs to move forward.
The department approved a permit for the North Shores of Saugatuck project Friday. The project would build a 1,600-foot-long marina and nearly 40 home sites near the Saugatuck Dunes State Park.
John Bayha is the environmental engineer overseeing the permit application. He says the permit requires that the marina basin be lined with impermeable clay to isolate it from the groundwater system and that groundwater monitoring wells be installed near the wetlands.
The department also approved the construction of an access roadway around the marina.
Most Read Stories
- Seattleites making a run to the border for ... Coke? | Danny Westneat
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Ed Murray’s time as Seattle mayor boosted his pension past $100,000 a year for life
- Texts and emails reveal behind-the-scenes battles as Ed Murray tried to save his career
- Hope Hicks shoves President Trump's State of the Union address off center stage | This Week in Trump
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must still award a permit before construction can begin.