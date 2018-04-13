CHICAGO (AP) — A 32-year-old Michigan man has been sentenced in Chicago federal court to 45 years in prison for sex trafficking.

Prosecutors say Fabrieal Delaney of Battle Creek used violence, threats and drug addiction to control victims, some of whom were minors. One said Delaney threatened her by holding a hot iron by her face.

Jurors previously convicted Delaney on eight sex-trafficking counts.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment about Wednesday’s sentencing to a lawyer who was involved in the case for Delaney.

Delaney was arrested in a sting in which he was told participants at a bachelor party wanted to pay for sex. Prosecutors say Delaney told two minors and an adult from Michigan they’d be paid up to $300 for sex with 12 men at a Chicago-area party.