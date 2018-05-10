TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A 70-year-old man is walking free after being jailed despite a federal judge dismissing charges that he robbed three northern Michigan banks.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports Judge Michael Haley ordered William Francis Minore’s release Wednesday from Grand Traverse County jail on a personal recognizance bond.

Minore was arraigned last month on unrelated stun gun possession charges one day after his armed robbery charges were dismissed.

Haley says the original $100,000 bond amount is excessive for the stun gun charges.

Leelanau County prosecutor Joe Hubbell had said the recent charges were serving as a placeholder while prosecutors revisit the dismissed bank robbery case.

Minore’s attorney says bond should be based on charges, not allegations thrown out by federal court.

The robberies occurred in 2015 and 2016 in Empire and Lake Ann, small towns west of Traverse City.

___

Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle, http://www.record-eagle.com