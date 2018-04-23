Share story

By
The Associated Press

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 66-year-old Michigan man has died and his grandchildren were hurt in a traffic crash near Midland.

Midland County sheriff’s officials say in a release Jeffrey Long was driving east on U.S. 10 in Lincoln Township Monday morning with three grandchildren, 13, 11 and 9. His vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven a 25-year-old woman.

Investigators say Long died at the scene, and his grandchildren were taken to a nearby hospital. The 11-year-old was flown to the hospital at University of Michigan with serious injuries.

The woman driving the other vehicle had minor injuries.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Reports from the crash are expected to be reviewed by prosecutors.

The Associated Press