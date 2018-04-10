SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a police pursuit crash that killed an Indiana motorist.

The South Bend Tribune reports 39-year-old James Morrison of Niles, Michigan, learned his punishment on Monday after earlier pleading guilty to five felony counts, including resisting law enforcement, in the February 2017 crash.

Police say Morrison had heroin in his system and was driving a stolen SUV at speeds exceeding 100 mph (160 kilometers per hour) as he fled from a pursuing Berrien County, Michigan, sheriff’s deputy.

The pursuit ended in northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County when the SUV crashed into a pickup truck along Indiana 933, killing its 62-year-old driver, Andre Northern of South Bend.

