Share story

By
The Associated Press

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 1991 killing of his ex-girlfriend’s mother.

Fifty-two-year-old Michael Todd McIntyre of New Hudson was sentenced Thursday on one count of first-degree felony murder.

The Midland Daily News reports that a Midland County jury had convicted McIntyre in October in the killing of 43-year-old Diane Ross.

Ross was a double amputee who had no legs. She was found beaten to death in August 1991 at her Lee Township home.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The case had been unsolved, but McIntyre was arrested in March and charged after a review of cold cases turned up evidence.

One of Ross’ sisters, Lindy Barton, said after McIntyre’s sentencing that “we now have our memories and sweet closure.”

___

Information from: Midland Daily News, http://www.ourmidland.com

The Associated Press