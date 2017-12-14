MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 1991 killing of his ex-girlfriend’s mother.

Fifty-two-year-old Michael Todd McIntyre of New Hudson was sentenced Thursday on one count of first-degree felony murder.

The Midland Daily News reports that a Midland County jury had convicted McIntyre in October in the killing of 43-year-old Diane Ross.

Ross was a double amputee who had no legs. She was found beaten to death in August 1991 at her Lee Township home.

The case had been unsolved, but McIntyre was arrested in March and charged after a review of cold cases turned up evidence.

One of Ross’ sisters, Lindy Barton, said after McIntyre’s sentencing that “we now have our memories and sweet closure.”

