MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 1991 killing of his ex-girlfriend’s mother.
Fifty-two-year-old Michael Todd McIntyre of New Hudson was sentenced Thursday on one count of first-degree felony murder.
The Midland Daily News reports that a Midland County jury had convicted McIntyre in October in the killing of 43-year-old Diane Ross.
Ross was a double amputee who had no legs. She was found beaten to death in August 1991 at her Lee Township home.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight; here's how to watch
- Analysis: Is Jimmy Graham nearing the end of his time as a Seahawk?
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
The case had been unsolved, but McIntyre was arrested in March and charged after a review of cold cases turned up evidence.
One of Ross’ sisters, Lindy Barton, said after McIntyre’s sentencing that “we now have our memories and sweet closure.”
___
Information from: Midland Daily News, http://www.ourmidland.com