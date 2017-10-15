NEPHI, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan man is dead after a car crash in eastern Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol officials say the 20-year-old victim hasn’t been identified yet and his hometown isn’t immediately available.

They say the crash involving a semitrailer occurred around 6:30 a.m. Saturday near Nephi.

The man was driving a sports car on Interstate 15 and reportedly ran into the back of the semitrailer, lodging under the rear of the big rig.

Authorities say the man was declared dead at the scene.

The semitrailer driver wasn’t injured and there were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Highway Patrol officials say the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but excessive speed is being considered a possible factor.