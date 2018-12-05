GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man has been charged in the dismemberment of a woman in his apartment in western Michigan.
Police say they found body parts outside Jared Chance’s apartment and in the basement of the building in Grand Rapids Sunday, as well as blood inside his home.
Authorities have not provided the woman’s identity. Police are investigating whether it’s the body of a Kalamazoo-area woman who was traveling to Grand Rapids and was last seen on Nov. 29.
Chance, who has a criminal record, appeared in court Wednesday. He’s charged with mutilating a dead body and concealing a death. He is not charged in the woman’s death.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Perversion of Justice: Even from jail, sex abuser manipulated the system. His victims were kept in the dark VIEW
- Mail delivery, federal agencies, Congress pause on national day of mourning VIEW
- Trump uses eight-vehicle motorcade to travel 250 yards to greet George W. Bush
- Mueller recommends no prison for Flynn, citing cooperation
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
Chance was not accompanied by a lawyer who could comment on the charges.