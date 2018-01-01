COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula lodge that was built during the Great Depression will be open again next summer while a buyer is sought.

The Daily Mining Gazette reports that the board overseeing Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in Keweenaw County has voted to open the lodge and golf course.

Board member Bob DeMarois said keeping it closed during summer would not be attractive to a potential buyer. The property includes land, rooms, a nine-hole golf course and a string of cabins.

It was built in the 1930s to stimulate the economy during the Depression. Keweenaw County says it can’t afford to subsidize the property, but a buyer hasn’t been found. A $1.5 million deal collapsed a few months ago.

