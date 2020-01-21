LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who is under investigation for allegedly making a sexist comment to a reporter now faces a sexual harassment complaint from a fellow senator.

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow filed the complaint Tuesday against Republican Sen. Peter Lucido over an incident that occurred during an orientation near the Capitol shortly after the November 2018 election. McMorrow, a Democrat, said she walked over and introduced herself to Lucido.

“He reached out to shake my hand, and with the other hand, held very low on my back, with fingers grazing my hip and upper rear,” she wrote. “He asked what my name was and where I was from. After a bit of back and forth, he asked, ‘Who’d you run against?’ I responded, ‘I beat Marty Knollenberg.’ At that moment, still holding his hand on my low back, he looked me up and down, raised his eyebrows, and said, ‘I can see why.’”

McMorrow, whose allegation was first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business, said her “heart sank” and “I felt clenched and small.” She said during the sexual harassment training portion of the orientation, Lucido posited different scenarios in which potential sexual harassment encounters could occur, saying, “The culture is what it around here. We can’t change that.”

Lucido, 59, denied McMorrow’s sexual harassment allegation, calling it “completely untrue” and “politically motivated.”

Last week, the Senate Business Office opened a probe after a young female journalist reported that Lucido told her that high school boys visiting the Capitol could “have a lot of fun” with her. The investigation was requested by the Senate’s Republican and Democratic leaders.

Lucido issued a brief apology for the “misunderstanding” with Michigan Advance’s Allison Donahue but later said he was misquoted.

McMorrow said she read Donahue’s story and “felt a wave of guilt and responsibility. I’d made calculations not to say anything at the time so as not to risk my potential ability to be effective in my new role.” She said she was sorry for not coming forward sooner.

“People with positions of power should be held responsible for treating others with respect,” McMorrow wrote. “In coming forward today, I hope my report will help put an end to such behavior.”

