GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has thrown out a case against two former corrections officers who were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana-infused butter.

Michael Frederick and Todd VanDoorne lost their jobs in Kent County after being charged in 2014 following a search of their homes. Both were registered under the state’s medical marijuana law to use the butter to control pain. Police allege they didn’t comply with the law.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Dennis Leiber ruled on Tuesday that the early-morning, warrant-less search of the men’s homes violated their constitutional rights, even though both consented to the searches.

Leiber says the case can’t move forward because the evidence gathered during the search can’t be used in trial.

Prosecutor Chris Becker says he plans to appeal the decision.