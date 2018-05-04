DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan inmate who was sentenced to life without parole as a juvenile may have a chance at freedom after being resentenced this week.

The Detroit News reports that 43-year-old Jose Burgos was resentenced Thursday to 30-60 years. The resentencing follows the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that life sentences for juvenile offenders constitute cruel and unusual punishment.

Burgos was convicted in 1992 for killing Omar Kaji and wounding his twin brother, Ayman. He was 16 when he shot the brothers during a bungled drug deal in Detroit.

Judge Ulysses Boykin says Burgos has become a “changed person” in prison with few disciplinary issues on his record.

Burgos’ attorney Michael Dezsi believes his client is eligible for parole immediately. He says Burgos will have to seek approval for release from the Michigan Parole Board.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/