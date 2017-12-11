STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A large group of Michigan fire and police personnel have made a surprise visit to an 11-year-old boy battling terminal cancer.

Eight departments in Macomb County sent more than 40 emergency response vehicles to Noah Gochanou’s home in Sterling Heights on Saturday.

“It’s so cool, I really like the fire truck and have a police hat,” Noah said.

Noah became an honorary member of the county’s SWAT team during the surprise visit. He also got the chance to sit in the different vehicles, pull the horn on a fire truck and use a police radio.

“I can’t believe how many showed up. It’s amazing,” said Sara Gochanour, Noah’s mother.

The visit was arranged by Shields of Hope, a nonprofit that helps those affected by cancer. Noah was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2014. The rare cancer grows in bones, cartilage and nerves.

Noah had a tumor removed from his shoulder blade and underwent chemotherapy in 2014. In 2015, the family learned that the cancer had spread to his lungs. Doctors said he had less than a 10 percent chance of living five more years. He began ICE chemotherapy but was re-diagnosed with a dozen new nodules in his lungs last year.

“There’s no more treatments out that could save him so we decided to do a chemo regimen to slow down the growth which worked for 13 months but now the cancer is growing again,” Sara Gochanour said. “As of right now Noah has decided that he doesn’t want to do any treatment so we are going to try to enjoy life, have adventures and make memories.”

The Sterling Heights Police Department hopes to raise funds to help cover Noah’s medical expenses and fund his dream trip to California.