LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Business leaders from seven Michigan companies are traveling to South America on a trade mission to increase export opportunities.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. says the trade mission starts Sunday and runs through Nov. 11 in Brazil and Argentina.

The trade mission will include meetings with prospective business partners, distributors and customers. It is being led by the Conference of Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s International Trade Program.

Local companies taking part include Taylor-based B & D Cold Headed Products, Challenger Communications in Albion, and Magnetic Products Inc. in Highland.

The state says Michigan’s 2016 export sales totaled more than $1 billion to Brazil and about $244 million to Argentina.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is the state’s marketing arm.