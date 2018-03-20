ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The organizers of a marijuana rally in Ann Arbor hope this year’s event will be the last before cannabis is legalized in Michigan.

The Ann Arbor News reports that the 47th annual Hash Bash will be held next month at the University of Michigan.

Festival lead organizer Mark Passerini says this year’s event could be the last that focuses on state prohibition. He says if marijuana is legalized, the next focus will be federal policy.

A ballot proposal seeks to legalize recreational marijuana use for people 21 and older. It would tax and regulate marijuana much like alcohol. The proposal is still waiting for signature review by the state Bureau of Elections before it can be put on the November ballot.

Michigan bans marijuana use and possession unless it’s medical marijuana.

