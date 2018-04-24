BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — State officials are expanding air testing to more than 100 eastern Michigan homes after finding a toxic chemical that has leached into five houses.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will test more than 60 homes in Brighton for trichloroethylene. The testing is in addition to the 40 already planned in the neighborhood. The toxic chemical was found in the air of five homes near a decades-old manufacturing site, but officials say more homes could be affected.

Officials have opened another investigation into potentially toxic air in a second neighborhood.

The expanded testing is intended to determine if two toxic chemical plumes have spread.

Health officials say inhaling trichloroethylene can cause cancer, harm unborn babies and lead to other serious health issues, coma and death.