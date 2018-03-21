BOYNE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A school district in northern Michigan wants to prepare students for careers in the power industry.

The Boyne City district is adding an electrical lineworker program next fall for high school juniors and seniors. Officials say students taking the yearlong course will learn “basic yet essential concepts” of working in electrical engineering.

The Petoskey News-Review says Boyne City is working with Great Lakes Energy and other utilities. The district says the power industry will be facing a wave of possible retirements in the next few years.

The class is also open to students who are part of the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate District.

